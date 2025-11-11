In a nutshell: When Steve Jobs introduced iPod Socks in late 2004, he did so with a sense of humor, signaling that Apple wasn't taking the idea too seriously. The product – a pack of six colorful fabric sleeves – eventually went on sale for a very reasonable $29. Apple's latest iteration for the iPhone, however, is anything but affordable.

The iPhone Pocket was conceived in partnership with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake. Said to be inspired by the concept of a piece of cloth and born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, the 3D-knitted pouch is being offered in two sizes: a smaller variant that can be hand-held or tied onto a bag, and a larger variant with a longer strap that can be draped over your body.

Apple says the stretchy fabric features a ribbed open structure and can fully enclose any make or model iPhone. It is also able to hold a variety of other pocketable items (think wallets, car keys, AirPods, that sort of thing). When stretched, users can get a glimpse of what is inside or sneak a peek at their iPhone display, we're told.

Pricing starts at an eye-watering $149.95 for the short strap design – available in eight colors – and scales up to $229.95 for the long strap model, which can be had in your choice of three colors. The limited-edition release will be available beginning November 14 at select Apple Stores and online across multiple major markets.

This isn't the first crossbody-style iPhone accessory we've seen this year from Apple. Back in September, Apple announced a crossbody strap designed to attach to select iPhone cases, marketing it as a convenient and hands-free way to "wear" the iPhone. They're still deemed expensive at $59 (plus the cost of a compatible case), but it's still cheaper than the new offering. Or, you can just carry your iPhone in a pocket or purse as users have done for years and save on the extra expense.