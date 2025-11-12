First look: Sony has announced a new 27-inch monitor that has the unusual trait of being made for "desktop gaming with a PS5." But the only real console-specific feature is that it comes with a built-in charging hook for a DualSense or DualSense Edge wireless controller.

Revealed during its recent State of Play Japan broadcast, Sony appears to have followed other monitor makers by giving its product a catchy name: "the 27" Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook."

The monitor doesn't sound like it will stand out in what is a very crowded market. It packs a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) IPS display and – for PCs and Macs – a 240Hz refresh rate.

Ports consist of two HDMI 2.1 inputs and DisplayPort 1.4, along with two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C ports, the latter of which can be used for the PlayStation Link adapter and other devices.

The rest of the specs include a built-in stereo speaker (singular) and 3.5mm audio output. The monitor will also be compatible with select VESA mounting systems. Sony never revealed details such as brightness levels, though it did mention HDR support.

The big question here is the price, which Sony has yet to reveal. In our Best Gaming Monitors feature, we picked the AOC Q27G40XMN as the best value HDR monitor. It has a 27-inch 1440p VA LCD at 180Hz with 1,152 local dimming zones (FALD) and up to 1,200 nits brightness for around $250 - $270.

With its stylish looks, the PlayStation branding, and the charging hook, Sony will likely price its monitor at a much higher price than one would expect had it been a non-console-focused model with the same specs and without the charger (i.e., more than $300). And while 240Hz is far from slow, most 27-inch monitors these days have even higher refresh rates or are OLEDs.

The 27-inch Gaming Monitor with DualSense Charging Hook will launch in the US and Japan in 2026. More details and a release date are coming soon.

The monitor wasn't the only hardware unveiled at the event. Sony announced a Japanese language-only PlayStation 5 Digital Edition just for Japan that costs around $350, about $150 less than what you'd pay in the US. There was also a Japanese language-only Nintendo Switch 2 that's also over $100 cheaper than the multi-language version.