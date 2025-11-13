The big picture: While Google maintains that identity verification will enhance security and trust across the platform, open-source communities remain concerned that even a softened version of the policy could stifle independent software distribution. For many developers, the scope of the new verification system will determine not only how Android oversight evolves but also how much control users ultimately retain over the software running on their own devices.

Google is revising its forthcoming Android developer verification program following criticism that the original plan would effectively shut down sideloading. The company has confirmed that it is developing an "advanced flow" to let experienced users install apps from unverified developers – a concession to open-source advocates and developers who warned that the requirement could undermine one of Android's core freedoms.

The verification policy, first announced in August, is part of a broader effort to link all Android app publishers to verifiable real-world identities. Developers distributing apps through the Play Store or any other channel will be required to provide a legal name, physical address, email address, and phone number – and, in some cases, submit proof of government-issued identification. That framework officially entered early access this week as part of Google's phased rollout.

The updated installation process is designed to maintain flexibility for technically proficient users while introducing safeguards to deter fraud and coercion. Google says the new workflow will include multiple warnings about the risks of unverified software, as well as mechanisms to protect users who might be tricked or pressured into sideloading malicious apps. By default, most Android users will still be guided toward verified sources and developers.

Sameer Samat, president of Android, said on X that verifying developer identities remains central to protecting the platform. He noted that feedback from students and "power users" helped shape Google's decision to introduce more flexible pathways within the plan.

1/6 Keeping users safe on Android is our top priority. Today, we're sharing an update on our new developer verification requirements - why they are critical to fighting modern scams, and how we're adjusting our approach based on community feedback. – Sameer Samat (@ssamat) November 13, 2025

To accommodate educational and noncommercial development, Google will introduce a new limited developer account type aimed at students and hobbyists. These accounts will not undergo full identity verification but will instead allow app installations on a restricted number of registered devices.

The company plans to gradually expand developer verification, beginning in 2026 across Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand, before rolling it out globally in 2027. Implementation details for the advanced user flow have not yet been finalized, and Google has invited feedback as development continues.