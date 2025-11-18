The holiday shopping season has arrived, and so too have Sony's Black Friday offers. Starting from November 21, gamers and gift givers will have access to a range of deals on hardware, software, and accessories.

Those looking to hop into the PlayStation 5 ecosystem can save $100 on a PlayStation 5 or PS5 Pro console, bringing the cost of entry down to just $399. It is a welcome discount considering Sony increased the price of the PS5 by $50 over the summer, miffing a lot of gamers.

Of particular interest is the Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle, which includes exclusive in-game content and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Sony is also knocking $100 off the cost of its PlayStation VR2 headset, and between $20-30 off select accessories like DualSense wireless controllers, Pulse Elite headphones, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

Hundreds of popular PS4 and PS5 games will also be on sale starting later this week, including Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, God of War Ragnarok, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Specific deals haven't been shared yet, but Sony promises savings of up to 75 percent on select titles.

Shoppers will be able to nab a 12 month PlayStation Plus membership for 33 percent off, while existing members can save 33 percent on the remainder of their membership when upgrading from the Essential / Extra tier to the Premium / Deluxe plan. PlayStation Plus enables online play, and grants access to monthly games like Cyberpunk 2077, Mortal Kombat 1, and Hogwarts Legacy. With the Premium tier, you also have access to roughly 100 movies to stream on demand from the Sony Pictures Catalog.

Sony's PlayStation sale will end on December 1, but it is not the only Black Friday event that gamers should keep their eyes on. Amazon's annual Black Friday sale is often loaded with gaming-related doorbuster deals, and retailers like Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Costco usually have at least a handful of discounts worth a look.

Image credit: Amanz, Taylor R