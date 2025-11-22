The big picture: Matter 1.5 specifies how devices identify themselves, communicate, move, and manage energy, while leaving the layer above open for commercial differentiation and proprietary intelligence. Whether this framework will be enough to persuade the largest camera ecosystems to truly interoperate remains the central question, as vendors begin deciding how to implement this release.

For years, smart home cameras have been one of the most siloed device categories: powerful on their own, but awkward to mix across brands and tightly bound to proprietary apps and cloud services. Matter 1.5 simplifies smart home integration by establishing a shared framework for IP cameras, closure devices like garage doors and shades, and energy systems, while leaving business model decisions to manufacturers.

Released this week by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Matter 1.5 defines a complete device type for cameras, covering indoor and outdoor units, video doorbells, baby and pet monitors, and Wi-Fi, Power over Ethernet, and wired Ethernet models. The design goal is that any certified camera can register with any Matter controller and expose a predictable set of capabilities – regardless of whether that controller lives in Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, Home Assistant, or another ecosystem.

Technically, camera transport in Matter is built around WebRTC rather than a new streaming stack. WebRTC provides media negotiation, low-latency real-time transport, and hooks for NAT traversal, allowing the specification to leverage a mature ecosystem of codecs and stacks instead of mandating specific encoders.

Remote access uses standard STUN and TURN infrastructure, and the specification also permits TCP transport where vendors need it, supporting existing implementations that don't want to re-architect their pipelines around UDP-centric paths.

Matter 1.5 also defines a set of camera behaviors and controls designed to be broad enough to cover most consumer and prosumer devices. The specification includes live audio and video streaming, two-way talk, pan-tilt-zoom operations, multi-stream configurations, and first-class support for configuring detection and privacy zones.

Recording is modeled in both continuous and event-driven modes, and devices can advertise whether they write to local storage, cloud storage, or both. Security and privacy are handled at the transport and session layers, while ecosystems retain flexibility in how aggressively they enforce protections.

Equally important are the areas Matter 1.5 intentionally leaves undefined. The spec does not constrain video resolution, frame rate, or codec choices, allowing ultra-low-bitrate doorbells and high-resolution PoE cameras to coexist and letting vendors compete on image quality and bandwidth efficiency.

It also avoids specifying AI features: person, package, or vehicle detection, event classification, and AI-generated summaries remain entirely proprietary.

From a market perspective, Matter 1.5 is arriving in a landscape where major camera vendors already operate entrenched ecosystems. Aqara has publicly targeted the first half of 2026 for its first Matter-native camera and plans to add Matter support to select existing models, leveraging its current installed base.

Eve, another early Matter supporter, has indicated that its existing Eve Cam hardware will not be retrofitted, but future models will ship with the new specification.

The stance of major platform providers remains cautious. Amazon has stated that while its Echo devices continue to integrate new Matter controller capabilities, it does not yet have a timeline for adopting Matter 1.5 camera features. Its Ring and Blink camera lines currently do not support Matter.

Google has indicated that it views Matter 1.5 as an important step and is committed to maintaining performance and security for any devices it integrates into Google Home. However, it has not committed to a specific schedule for Nest camera interoperability. Apple, likewise, has not announced any plans regarding Matter camera support.

Other ecosystems appear more likely to move quickly. Samsung, which no longer sells its own cameras, has signaled support through SmartThings, where broader third-party camera integration could help fill a long-standing gap in the platform's device portfolio.

Home Assistant's developers have noted that Matter cameras align well with their existing architecture but still require implementation of specific features – such as standardized two-way audio for smart doorbells – before full specification coverage can be offered.

For end users, the immediate impact of Matter 1.5 will depend on how quickly firmware updates and new devices become available. The specification and SDK are now accessible to developers, but past Matter rollouts suggest that it often takes a year or more for new device classes to reach broad retail availability, particularly when hardware refresh cycles are slow.