Something to look forward to: OpenAI has quietly stepped into the AI hardware race, confirming the completion of its first working prototype during an on-stage conversation at Emerson Collective's 2025 Demo Day. Appearing alongside former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs, CEO Sam Altman said the company has finished its initial hardware builds, calling the milestone an important advance in OpenAI's long-running effort to pair frontier models with purpose-built devices.

The screenless device is built around the concept of ambient intelligence, designed to filter out digital noise rather than amplify it. Rather than bombarding users with notifications and alerts, the hardware operates quietly in the background, learning from its environment and responding contextually.

Equipped with multiple cameras and microphones, the device is expected to provide spatial awareness, enabling it to understand surroundings and adapt to user needs over time. Its design philosophy, shaped by Jony Ive's minimalist aesthetic, emphasizes simplicity and emotional connection. Altman described the prototype as "simple, beautiful, and playful," hinting at a tactile experience that feels intuitive and almost joyful to use.

The hardware is intended to be portable, easily fitting into a pocket or resting on a desk. It could use a small projector to display information on nearby surfaces rather than relying on a built-in screen. Additionally, the device will likely connect to personal devices such as smartphones and laptops, enabling it to maintain a continuous "memory" of user activity and preferences.

This persistent context-awareness is a key differentiator, allowing the device to anticipate user needs and filter out irrelevant information, surfacing only what is truly important. The team has reportedly tested a range of form factors – including desktop, mobile, wearable, and portable options – before settling on the current prototype.

OpenAI's partnership with Foxconn supports its push into hardware. The deal focuses on building next-generation AI data center infrastructure in the US, but it also signals OpenAI's intent to exert tighter control over the hardware it relies on. By collaborating with Foxconn to design custom racks, cooling systems, and networking gear, OpenAI aims to optimize its infrastructure for advanced AI workloads and ensure it can scale efficiently as its systems grow more complex.

The launch of OpenAI's consumer device could shake up the electronics landscape, particularly as competitors such as Amazon, Google, and Meta have struggled to bring AI-driven hardware to the mainstream.

The device is expected to debut within the next two years. Ive and Altman have emphasized that, despite its advanced intelligence, the final product will feel as natural and essential as a fundamental tool.