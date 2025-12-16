Dubai just hosted a live, playable game of Tetris in the sky
2,800 RGB drones turned Dubai's skyline into a colossal game screenBy Skye Jacobs Add TechSpot
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What just happened? Classic puzzle game Tetris was transformed into an aerial art piece in Dubai's night sky over the weekend, fusing gaming, robotics, and large-scale LED technology. While the gameplay remained faithful to the original mechanics, the platform on which it unfolded represented a leap in creative engineering that linked retro gaming nostalgia to modern drone precision and visual computing.
The city of Dubai became the stage for a historic event on Sunday evening when Red Bull Gaming hosted the world's first live, playable Tetris match in the sky. The event turned the city's skyline into a massive illuminated screen, with more than two thousand synchronized RGB drones recreating the movements of the falling digital blocks in real time.
The Dubai Frame, a landmark structure that stands 492 feet high, served as the giant vertical playfield for the match. Red Bull described the event as a culmination of months of competition, involving more than 7 million games played in qualifiers, national finals in 60 countries, and a full day of World Final knockout brackets.
Representing Turkey, Fehmi Atalar emerged as the global champion, defeating Leo Solorzano of Peru to claim the first-ever Red Bull Tetris World Final title. "Over [my] five years of Tetris experience, this was the best moment, and this event was one of a kind. It's not a thing you can describe in words," Atalar said following his win.
During the pre-final round, Atalar and Solorzano faced off in a three-minute duel, with "their Tetriminos created in real time by a fleet of 2,800 drones: 1,400 for each player," Red Bull explained. The drones responded dynamically to each player's in-game actions, shifting formations and colors across the night sky in a synchronized digital ballet.
In the final match, Solorzano went first, setting a five-minute score of 57,164. Atalar then followed, producing a dominant performance with 168,566 points to secure victory. Red Bull noted that each match sequence required precise coordination between the drone fleet and live player inputs to maintain real-time responsiveness at an architectural scale.
The technological spectacle underscored how far Tetris has come from its earliest incarnation. Initially released in the 1980s and popularized as a pack-in title for Nintendo's Game Boy, the game was once confined to a 2.5-inch monochrome display with a 160 x 144 resolution. But this weekend, that minimalist grid expanded into a digital canvas of thousands of RGB light sources.