In brief: Tetris and the Rubik's Cube remain two of the world's most iconic puzzle games, enjoyed by millions of people for decades. When their creators met for the first time late last year, they were introduced to a new version of the Rubik's Cube that displays all seven Tetris tetrominoes when solved.

Tetris creator Alexei Pajitnov and Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik had never met before December 2025. In a recently shared video from Japanese toymaker MegaHouse, the two legendary designers discuss their creations and examine the first collaboration between the Tetris and Rubik's Cube brands.

The recently opened OXO Video Game Museum in Malaga, Spain, awarded Pajitnov its first-ever OXO Legends trophy late last year, recognizing his contributions to video game history. Despite the honor, the Tetris creator spent much of the MegaHouse interview expressing his admiration for the Rubik's Cube.

Pajitnov said he would choose the Rubik's Cube as one of 10 objects to place aboard an interstellar spacecraft as evidence of human civilization. He was less certain whether his own creation would qualify. Rubik, meanwhile, said he never expected his invention to remain so highly regarded 52 years after building the original prototype.

Since Pajitnov designed the original version of Tetris for the Soviet Electronika 60 computer in the mid-1980s, the iconic puzzle game has appeared on virtually every digital platform. The latest anthology, Tetris Forever, brings together many of those versions in an interactive documentary for PC and modern consoles.

Meanwhile, the Rubik's Cube is now available in numerous variations, some of which introduce new features that make the puzzle easier or more challenging. Last year, an electronic version added LCD screens, combining the classic puzzle with video game-like challenges.

The latest edition, called Rubik's Tetris, takes advantage of the fact that all seven Tetris tetrominoes can be represented within the 3×3 grids on the faces of a Rubik's Cube. Like the original, Rubik's Tetris is a 3×3×3 cube that players solve by twisting its sides. However, instead of making each face a single color, the goal is to arrange the blocks so that all seven tetrominoes appear simultaneously.

The Rubik's Tetris Cube is now available at various retailers for $15.