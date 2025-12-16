Connecting the dots: PayPal Holdings has applied for a US banking charter, a significant step in its long-term effort to deepen its role in financial services and reduce reliance on third-party institutions. The filing positions the company among a growing number of technology and digital-payment firms moving to capitalize on a regulatory environment more open to fintech banking models under the Trump administration.

The San Jose-based firm submitted applications to both the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions to form an industrial loan company chartered in Utah. The proposed entity, to be known as PayPal Bank, would allow the company to expand its small-business lending operations and offer FDIC-insured products.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Chriss said the initiative reflects PayPal's intent to strengthen its lending operations and streamline access to capital for smaller firms. "Securing capital remains a significant hurdle for small businesses striving to grow and scale," Chriss said. "Establishing PayPal Bank will strengthen our business and improve our efficiency, enabling us to better support small-business growth and economic opportunities across the US."

PayPal disclosed that since 2013, it has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans and capital to over 420,000 business customers. By securing a US banking license, the company could fund future lending directly, hold customer deposits, and potentially introduce interest-bearing savings accounts. The firm already operates under a banking license in Luxembourg, where it manages European financial products.

If the application proceeds, Mara McNeill, former chief executive of Toyota Motor Corp.'s financing division, is slated to serve as PayPal Bank's inaugural president.

The timing of PayPal's submission coincides with a surge in fintech and crypto firms seeking regulatory recognition as banks. In recent weeks, Circle Internet Group, Ripple, and Paxos all gained preliminary approval to operate as federally regulated entities. Their approvals follow broader political shifts in financial oversight that have encouraged nontraditional entrants to pursue full bank status.

Interest in bank formation has accelerated since the Trump administration began signaling a more permissive approach to financial innovation. During this period, other firms, including Nissan Motor Co.'s financing arm and Sony Group Corp., have pursued similar industrial loan charters.

Beyond fintech, regulators have also granted banking licenses to new players backed by technology sector investors. In October, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved the launch of Erebor, a bank formed by a coalition of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with ties to the former administration. "New entrants into the federal banking sector are good for consumers, the banking industry and the economy," Comptroller of the Currency Jonathan Gould said in a statement last week. "They provide access to new products, services and sources of credit to consumers, and ensure a dynamic, competitive and diverse banking system."

PayPal's charter could further blur the distinction between traditional banking and digital financial services. If approved, its regulated subsidiary would place the company alongside a select class of fintechs evolving from payment processors into full-service financial institutions.