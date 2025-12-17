Hard but Fun?: After being resurrected by Australian entrepreneur David Lagettie, MicroProse is planning to re-release a truly legendary series of racing games. The Grand Prix series will adopt a new brand identity, giving fans of simulation games the chance to experience the same intense, excruciating fun that longtime players "enjoyed" back in the MS-DOS days.

MicroProse has announced a new partnership with developer Geoff Crammond to re-release the four games in the Grand Prix series under a new name. The series will now be known as Geoff Crammond Racing (GCR) and is scheduled to arrive on Steam in 2026.

According to MicroProse's announcement, Crammond created some of the most influential racing simulation experiences of the 1990s and early 2000s. A former defense industry systems engineer turned programmer during the early days of the interactive software industry, he was a passionate Formula One fan and eventually decided to focus exclusively on F1 simulations.

Crammond's first venture into the genre was Formula One Grand Prix, a racing game released in 1991 for PC, Amiga, and Atari ST. The game was notable for its 3D graphics, an unusually high frame rate for the time (25 fps), and a complex physics engine. The series later expanded with three more titles: Grand Prix 2 (1996), Grand Prix 3 (2000), and Grand Prix 4 (2002).

The four games will now be re-released as Geoff Crammond Racing 1 (GCR1), Geoff Crammond Racing 2 (GCR2), Geoff Crammond Racing 3 (GCR3), and Geoff Crammond Racing 4 (GCR4). The original Grand Prix games from 1996 to 2002 were based on actual Formula 1 seasons, thanks to an official FIA license, whereas Electronic Arts and Codemasters now hold the exclusive F1 licenses.

MicroProse and Crammond will work to modernize the "new" GCR series, adding technology updates, new tools, and full integration with the Steam Workshop platform. This will allow fans to create and share custom tracks, cars, liveries, teams, and more.

Despite these modernizations, the publisher is committed to preserving the core engine, physics, and polygonal graphics of the original games. Geoff Crammond's pioneering simulation technology will remain intact, including its real-time physics systems, configurable driving assets, realistic AI behavior, telemetry analysis, and more.

MicroProse also confirmed that its partnership with the British programmer will be a long-term collaboration. The company hinted at further announcements, likely related to a new game in the GCR series, if the press release is to be interpreted correctly.