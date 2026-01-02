Recap: The surge in artificial intelligence development is straining global chip supply chains and setting the stage for a wave of consumer price increases spanning smartphones, laptops, and household electronics in 2026. Analysts and industry executives warn that growing demand for high-bandwidth memory chips is disrupting production cycles and leaving manufacturers scrambling for components traditionally reserved for personal devices.

The supply imbalance is due to the escalating build-out of AI data centers and the mass production needs of consumer electronics. As cloud computing giants such as Amazon and Google lock in long-term contracts with chipmakers to guarantee supply for their AI servers, makers of personal computers and smartphones are finding themselves priced out. Greg Roh, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities, told The Financial Times that consumer brands effectively had no choice but to accept higher prices because large cloud providers were securing the available memory through multi-year purchase agreements.

That dynamic has sent the cost of DRAM climbing sharply. These chips have become scarcer as suppliers focus on the more lucrative HBM modules. Analysts at TrendForce expect average DRAM prices, including HBM variants, to rise between 50 and 55 percent in the final quarter of 2025 compared with the previous three months.

Samsung, which along with SK Hynix controls more than 70 percent of the market, recently raised some memory prices by as much as 60 percent.

The shockwaves are already reaching hardware makers. In a recent earnings call, Dell's chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said the company had never seen costs move at the rate they were rising now, warning that the impact would eventually reach buyers.

British computer maker Raspberry Pi described its own decision to increase prices in December as "painful." Lenovo, the world's biggest PC producer, has begun stockpiling chips and vital components to buffer against continued volatility, according to its chief financial officer Winston Cheng.

Analysts say the situation could worsen before it improves. "We are already seeing a supply shortage across the board," said Daniel Kim of Macquarie. "The market is crazy with buyers in panic as they struggle to secure enough memory no matter how much they are willing to pay."

Kim estimated price hikes in consumer electronics could reach between 10 and 20 percent in 2026, while CW Chung of Nomura anticipated smaller increases of around five percent if some companies find savings elsewhere.

Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi is among those expecting heightened strain. Its president, Lu Weibing, cautioned in November that supply chain pressures in 2026 would be far greater than those seen the previous year, reflecting a broad expectation that bottlenecks will persist. Macquarie's Kim said a worst-case outcome would resemble the "serious supply chain disruptions seen during the pandemic."

Manufacturers are investing heavily to respond, but relief appears years away. Samsung said in November it would expand production by adding another line at one of its South Korean plants, while SK Hynix is building a $91 billion chipmaking cluster announced in 2024.

"We are thinking hard about how to address all demand," said SK chair Chey Tae-won at a company event. Yet ramping up fabrication takes time. "We are trying to increase supply, but it takes at least two to three years to build a chipmaking plant," an industry executive in Seoul said.

The demand surge has also prompted warnings from market analysts that inventory stockpiling could intensify throughout the year. Peter Lee of Citigroup said that "AI data-centre inference demand is far greater than anticipated, depleting chip inventories for PCs and smartphones as well." He added that supply would likely "remain tight until 2027, with no additional capacity expected," predicting that "chip stockpiling will be worse in 2026."

Morgan Stanley projects that US technology and cloud companies will spend $620 billion on AI infrastructure this year, up from $470 billion in 2025, contributing to what it describes as a $2.9 trillion global investment wave in AI-related data centers and hardware by 2028.

For consumer tech makers caught between surging memory costs and unrelenting competition, that spending boom comes at a steep price. As Citi's Lee put it, manufacturers now face a difficult choice: "either raise product prices or sacrifice margins."