In brief: Have you recently received an email about a class action settlement regarding unethical practices by Google? It's not a scam. If you paid for apps on the Google Play Store between 2016 and 2023, you could get a payout. Sadly, it'll probably be just $2.

The emails, titled Notice to Consumers Who Made Payments Through the Google Play Store, started arriving in people's inboxes in December.

While some assumed the messages to be scams, they genuinely refer to a multistate consumer protection and antitrust lawsuit that was brought against Google (Alphabet) by all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and several US territories.

The plaintiffs alleged that Google used its dominant position in the Android ecosystem – particularly through the Google Play Store and its mandatory Google Play Billing system – to restrict competition in the distribution of apps on Android devices, force app developers and consumers to use Google's billing system for in-app purchases, and inflate prices by preventing developers from offering lower prices through alternative payment methods.

These practices were argued to be anticompetitive and harmful to both consumers and developers because they limited choice and increased costs, allegations that Google denied before ultimately agreeing to settle the case, reaching a $700 million national settlement.

If you made any purchases using Google's Play Billing features between August 16, 2016, and September 30, 2023, you're eligible for part of that payout. This covers new apps from the Play Store, paying to remove ads within an app, subscribing to a service, or other types of in-app purchases.

$700 million is no small figure, but don't start shopping for a new car. Of that amount, $70 million is going directly to states and territories, and the remaining $630 million will be shared among tens of millions of people. There are also administrative costs and attorney fees.

The bottom line is that eligible consumers will receive at least $2 from the settlement. The amount could change when final approval is given on April 30, 2026, and it will vary based on how much a user spent during the time period.

Payments will be issued through PayPal and Venmo using the email address or phone number linked to a user's Google Play account. They will be sent automatically after the settlement receives final approval. A separate claims process will be available later for those who don't have access to their account or those services.

If you want to exclude yourself from the settlement so you can sue Google separately, or object to it, you must do so before February 19, 2026.