Something to look forward to: After a long and difficult development cycle marked by negative feedback from alpha testers and a plagiarism controversy, Bungie's upcoming PvPvE extraction shooter, Marathon, has finally received a concrete release date. Bungie has also shared additional key details, including the game's price and system requirements.

Originally slated to launch last September, Marathon is now confirmed to release on March 5 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and the Xbox Store, starting at $39.99 for the Standard Edition, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99.

The Standard Edition includes only the base game, while the Deluxe Edition adds the Midnight Decay Bundle, a Premium Rewards Pass voucher, and 200 Silk. Players who pre-order ahead of the March 5 launch will also receive several bonus items, including:

Zero Step 004 CE Tactical Sidearm Style

Zero Step RCWeapon Charm

Zero Step Shift Weapon Sticker

Apogee Intercept Background

Apogee Intercept Emblem

Steam has also updated Marathon's minimum and recommended PC system requirements, which should come as welcome news for PC players, as the specifications remain relatively modest.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB) or Intel Arc A580 (8GB, with ReBAR on)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB) or Intel Arc A770 (16GB, with ReBAR on)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

The game's delay was largely driven by Bungie's decision to make significant gameplay changes in response to player feedback. The game entered closed alpha testing in early 2025 and was widely criticized by testers, who said it lacked the tension found in other extraction shooters.

Additional complaints focused on a cluttered user interface, weak solo-play experience, and the absence of genre staples such as proximity chat. Plagiarism allegations and internal upheaval, including layoffs and the dismissal of former game director Christopher Barrett following sexual harassment allegations, also contributed to the project's extended delay.