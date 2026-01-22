Back from the Dead: Microsoft's Windows Phone project has long been dead, yet interest in a PC-like operating system on mobile devices appears to persist. Los Angeles – based Nex Computer is betting that enough demand exists to build a new business around this niche setup.

Nex Computer recently introduced the NexPhone, a handset that can reportedly support three different operating systems. With it, users can carry around a single phone and have access to virtually every major computer platform.

Nex CEO and founder Emre Kosmaz said the NexPhone is designed to run Android, Linux Debian, and even Windows 11 (the ARM version, at least). Essentially, it's a standard Android 16 device with the added capability of running Linux on demand and dual-booting Windows.

Nex has been developing the all-in-one for 14 years, with the original NexPhone concept dating back to 2012. The latest version features a rugged design for enhanced durability and is powered by a Qualcomm QCM6490 SoC, alongside 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Its 6.58-inch display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Additional features include microSD support, 5G connectivity, wireless charging, and video output. The main 64-megapixel camera leverages a Sony IMX787 image sensor.

Nex cautions that the NexPhone is unlikely to replace the latest flagship smartphones for mobile enthusiasts. However, it offers a powerful productivity environment as a secondary or backup device.

Desktop-like setups are becoming increasingly common thanks to Samsung DeX, and Android 16 continues to expand support for desktop environments across more smartphone models.

All three supported operating systems can run on the device's native screen. Nex developers even created a Windows Phone – style interface to make Windows 11 less cumbersome on a mobile display. However, the NexPhone is meant to shine when connected to an external monitor and input devices like a keyboard and mouse.

Nex has already sold multiple generations of the NexDock lapdock, a cost-effective 14-inch shell that allows Android phones to function as proper computers. According to Kosmaz, the NexPhone brings this concept to the next level, offering flexibility to meet diverse user needs.

"NexPhone is the device I've wanted to carry for 14 years: a phone that becomes your Linux machine, your Windows PC, and your everyday Android device - without compromise on the idea. Reserving NexPhone is the strongest signal you can send that phone-as-PC should be the next standard," Kosmaz stated.

Interested parties can reserve a NexPhone with a $200 deposit. Devices are expected to ship in the third quarter of the year and will include a free USB-C hub. The full price is expected to be $550, plus shipping and taxes.