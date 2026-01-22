Rumor mill: The AI boom is turning into an even bigger headache for PC builders than previously expected. Not only has it made DDR5 memory prohibitively expensive, but it is also driving another round of GPU shortages. Fueled by surging demand from AI data centers, Nvidia is reportedly cutting production of its RTX 50-series GPUs by 15 – 20 percent through at least Q3 2026.

The production cuts are reportedly affecting all RTX 50-series models, including the flagship RTX 5090, making it even scarcer than before. Output of the 5070 Ti will be drastically reduced, while the RTX 5080 and 5060 Ti 8GB will remain available in limited quantities. The RTX 5060, one of the most affordable models in the lineup, is expected to be taken off the market entirely.

According to unnamed sources cited by YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead, Nvidia is halting consumer graphics card production due to "vastly overbooked AI sales." A distributor reportedly confirmed that the RTX 5060 will be out of production for at least six months, while the 5090, 5070 Ti, and 5060 Ti 16GB will remain effectively "unobtainable" for an indefinite period.

Another source, reportedly a major retailer, appeared to confirm the shortage, stating that the RTX 5060 supply will soon run dry and remain unavailable until at least Q4. They added that the 5050 and 5060 Ti 8GB will be the only affordable models available in decent quantities through the summer. The 5080 and 5070 will also stay on the market, though in very limited volume.

Nvidia reportedly informed its board partners, distributors, and retailers that it will reevaluate its strategy in Q4. However, that doesn't mean production will return to normal anytime soon, so graphics card availability is likely to remain a significant problem for gamers and professionals for the foreseeable future.

What began as a memory crunch last year is now spreading to other segments of the PC hardware market, including SSDs, hard drives, and GPUs. Asus recently announced it was discontinuing the RTX 5070 Ti but later retracted the statement after Nvidia assured that it would continue shipping all RTX 50-series GPUs to board partners.

Soaring DRAM prices are also impacting the broader consumer electronics market, with smartphones expected to become more expensive this year. A recent IDC report suggested that PC and smartphone prices could rise by nearly 10 percent in 2026 if DRAM shortages continue.