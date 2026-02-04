In brief: Horror game fans interested in exploring the genre's early evolution should take advantage of GOG's limited-time giveaway, which bundles the first three Alone in the Dark games. Still praised today, these Lovecraft-inspired adventures were a major influence on Resident Evil and other fan favorite franchises.

The package, available for free until Thursday morning, includes Alone in the Dark 1, 2, and 3 – all emulated through DOSBox. Like most titles sold on GOG, the DRM-free downloads come with digital manuals, soundtracks, and other supplementary materials. Because the trilogy is part of GOG's preservation program, the storefront aims to keep the games playable on modern operating systems for the foreseeable future.

Originally released between 1992 and 1994, the titles task players with investigating haunted environments while solving puzzles, avoiding monsters, and managing a limited inventory. The 1992 original is widely regarded as the earliest 3D survival horror game.

Upon release, Alone in the Dark stood out for combining pre-rendered environments with characters rendered as real-time polygons. This hybrid approach allowed players to explore 3D-like spaces that displayed far more visual detail than early 90s hardware could otherwise render in real time.

Although the first Resident Evil game, released in 1996, borrowed its inventory system and several mechanics from Capcom's 1989 horror title Sweet Home, Alone in the Dark directly influenced its visual design.

Director Shinji Mikami has said he originally envisioned Resident Evil as a first-person game – a concept finally realized 21 years later with Resident Evil 7 – but seeing Alone in the Dark persuaded him to adopt fixed camera angles and pre-rendered backgrounds. That approach would go on to define many PlayStation-era survival horror games.

Following the original trilogy from Infogrames, Alone in the Dark received three reboots in 2001, 2008, and 2024, all of which hold mixed-to-positive user reviews on Steam. The 2024 remake stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) and Stranger Things actor David Harbour, and features writing contributions from Mikael Hedberg, known for Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA.

Players who miss the giveaway can still take advantage of ongoing discounts across GOG and Steam. A Steam bundle containing the first three titles and the 2008 reboot is currently priced at $3.74, reflecting a 75 percent discount. Meanwhile, the 2001 entry, The New Nightmare, is available for $1.74, and the 2024 remake is discounted by 60 percent to $15.99.

Other major THQ titles on sale include Titan Quest, South Park, Darksiders, Outcast, and Elex.