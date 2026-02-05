In a nutshell: It's been nearly 30 years since Canon launched its first consumer digital camera, the PowerShot 600. To commemorate the anniversary, the imaging specialist has announced a limited edition version of the PowerShot G7 X Mark III that honors the PowerShot brand.

The original PowerShot 600 arrived in the summer of 1996. The pioneering digital camera featured a 1/3-inch CCD image sensor capable of generating photos with a maximum resolution of 832 x 608 pixels. It was paired with a 50mm, f/2.5 aperture lens and an optical viewfinder. The shooter packed 1MB of internal memory and supported PCMCIA Type II / III memory cards. Amenities like an LCD screen and the ability to capture video would not come until later.

Canon has carried on the PowerShot name ever since, which proved to be a wise move in hindsight. Along with Nikon, the company dominated the compact digital camera market from its inception and during its heyday. To date, Canon has released more than 200 PowerShot models in the Americas alone.

Smartphones eventually evolved to include cameras that were good enough for most users, which dealt a serious blow to the standalone digital camera industry. You can still find dedicated all-in-one cameras if you look hard enough, but they are nowhere near as popular for capturing the moment as they once were.

In celebration of 30 years of PowerShot cameras, Canon has introduced a limited edition version of its G7 X Mark III that first shipped in 2019. Due out later this year, the point-and-shoot will feature a unique graphite colorway on the body and a diamond knurling pattern on the front ring. There will also be a 30-year anniversary logo on the body, we are told.

Canon is scheduled to launch the 30th anniversary edition camera in April at an MSRP of $1,299. For what it's worth, the standard G7 X Mark III – which appears to be identical spec wise – retails for $879.99 but is currently out of stock at B&H Photo.

Image credit: Yousef Samuil