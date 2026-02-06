Mobile Aware: Google surprised everyone when it added support for Apple's AirDrop sharing technology to its Pixel 10 family late last year. The feature, which makes it far easier to share data between the rival platforms, is on track to expand to additional Android devices in the near future. Apple, of course, had little say in the matter but is said to be cooperating with Google to enhance interoperability in what can only be deemed as a "win" for end users.

Google enabled basic AirDrop compatibility by making its Quick Share transfer feature interoperable with Apple's file-sharing technology. Android Vice President of Engineering Eric Kay has now confirmed that the feature will soon expand to additional devices, though he did not specify which models will receive support.

At a minimum, AirDrop interoperability is expected to eventually extend to additional hardware platforms, moving beyond the initial Pixel-exclusive rollout. Google initially enabled the feature by converting the Quick Share Extension system setting into a full APK package, a move that should allow the company to update the functionality more quickly and expand compatibility to a broader range of devices.

So far, the list of companies that have confirmed AirDrop compatibility includes Nothing and Qualcomm for devices based on the Snapdragon SoC line. According to Kay, AirDrop is just one part of a broader initiative to improve interoperability between the iOS and Android ecosystems.

Kay added that if users decide to switch from an iPhone to an Android device, they should have access to simple, reliable solutions for transferring personal data. Google enabled AirDrop support in response to new European Union rules, which required Apple to implement Wi-Fi Aware technology in iOS's native file-sharing feature.

With Wi-Fi Aware, compatible devices can establish peer-to-peer connections, making file transfers easier and faster. Google and Apple have confirmed that they are collaborating to enhance interoperability, so moving from iOS to Android – or vice versa – becomes a seamless process. The Wi-Fi Aware standard is expected to play a central role in both expanding AirDrop support and enabling broader cross-platform compatibility.