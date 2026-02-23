WTF?! It seems OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has grown tired of defending AI's consumption of our planet's rapidly depleting natural resources. In a recent interview, he said water-usage concerns over data centers were "fake," before highlighting the shocking amount of energy it takes to "train a human."

Altman launched his tirade at the India AI Impact summit during an interview with The Indian Express.

When asked about reports of how much water ChatGPT uses every time it responds to a query, Altman said that claims it consumes "17 gallons of water for each query or whatever," are "completely untrue, totally insane, no connection to reality." He then added that the water issue had been more of a concern when OpenAI used evaporative cooling in data centers, though the CEO never revealed exactly how much energy the company now uses.

🚨 SAM ALTMAN: "People talk about how much energy it takes to train an AI model … But it also takes a lot of energy to train a human. It takes like 20 years of life and all of the food you eat during that time before you get smart." pic.twitter.com/vRuVnnmzjB – Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 21, 2026

Most data centers continue to use huge amounts of water for cooling purposes, but some are turning to technologies that reduce this amount. In August 2024, Microsoft launched a new data center design that consumes no water for cooling.

But even with these efficiency gains, water companies have warned that water drawn for data center cooling is expected to triple over the next 25 years as compute demand increases.

Altman acknowledged that concerns over the energy used by data centers were "fair" as so much of the world is now using AI. As such, he suggested that the energy sector moves toward nuclear, wind, or solar power very quickly.

Altman was also asked about Bill Gates' comments about whether a single ChatGPT query currently uses the equivalent of 1.5 iPhone battery charges, to which Altman replied, "There's no way it's anything close to that much."

The OpenAI boss then complained about the negativity around AI, highlighting how much energy we humans use. "One of the things that is always unfair in this comparison is people talk about how much energy it takes to train an AI model," he said. "But it also takes a lot of energy to train a human."

"It takes like 20 years of life, and all the food you eat before that time, before you get smart. And not only that, it took like the very widespread evolution of the hundred billion people that have ever lived and learned not to get eaten by predators and learned how to figure out science and whatever to produce you, and then you took whatever you took."

Altman insisted that the fair comparison is "if you ask ChatGPT a question, how much energy does it take once a model is trained to answer that question, versus a human, and probably AI has already caught up on an energy efficiency basis, measured that way."

Unsurprisingly, Altman comparison of AI's energy use to that of a human has not gone down too well. It feels like an especially contentious thing to say at a time when more AI executives are warning about the enormous job losses the technology will cause. Altman himself once said AI could wipe out entire job categories.

Globally, data centers consume around 415 TWh of electricity, about 1.5% of the world's total. The IEA projects global data center electricity use could roughly double by 2030 to around 945 TWh (just under 3% of global electricity), and a large share of this growth will stem from AI specifically.

In the United States, a US DOE report estimates that data center energy usage could hit as much as 580 TWh by 2028, or around 12% of the nation's total. If that concerns you, just remember Altman's justification: humans use up a lot of energy as well.