What we know so far: The change in the paragraph was subtle, but players noticed. In mid-January, a clause in Genshin Impact's privacy policy referencing the collection of user voice data quietly disappeared. The section, once part of a list detailing the types of personal data processed by the game's developer, MiHoYo, explained that player voice chat could be processed for purposes ranging from moderation to maintaining "security and stability." That reference is now gone.

Tech-savvy fans quickly spotted the change on social platforms, including Bluesky Social PBC, where a user named Cevian shared archived evidence of the earlier policy version. According to the company's website, the revision dates to January 14, 2026. The deleted section – Section 1, Subsection XVIII – had previously stated that HoYoverse "may process voice communication data" under certain conditions.

In its place, Section 2 of the current privacy policy contains only a general statement that user-generated input may be used to "train and improve the model that we use to provide our Services."

The policy also notes that users can opt out of model training "anytime in your Service-related settings." The company assures that gameplay will not be affected by opting out.

The update has left players uncertain about which data contributes to HoYoverse's internal AI systems, particularly whether in-game voice chat – distinct from text chat or gameplay metrics in Genshin Impact – was ever included in that training process.

@littlekuriboh.bsky.social Since I know you've been boosting GenAI news related to Genshin games, it was just discovered that they added a clause to their Privacy Policy that allows them to train an AI using your voice if you use in game voice chat. genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/company/p...



[image or embed] – Cevian #ENVtuber (@cevian.bsky.social) February 24, 2026 at 9:20 PM

MiHoYo has not publicly commented on the rationale behind removing the clause, and Eurogamer reports that the company has yet to respond to inquiries.

Privacy policies across the gaming industry have grown more complex as developers experiment with artificial intelligence. MiHoYo has been explicit about its interest in the field. Late last year, the company teased a new Unreal Engine 5 – powered MMO featuring systems described as "Artificial Intelligence Stimulated Eco System," "All-Terrain Battle AI," and "Intellectual NPCs."

Those concepts suggest deeper integration of generative and behavioral AI into player interactions, marking a significant technical evolution from the company's earlier titles.

Still, the idea of player data being repurposed for AI training – even with an opt-out option – has sparked skepticism. Similar concerns arose last year when Microsoft's Copilot Gaming AI appeared to collect gameplay data by default. Microsoft later clarified that the setting was not linked to AI training but to in-game assistance features. The incident highlighted how sensitive gamers have become to automated, opt-out data collection.

For Genshin Impact, a free-to-play title with millions of global users, the stakes are especially high. Any implication that recorded voice data could be used to enhance internal AI models – particularly without explicit consent – could pose reputational risks for MiHoYo.