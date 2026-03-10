Looking ahead: Apple's recently announced $599 MacBook Neo could seriously threaten the budget-tier Windows market. However, reports indicate that the Cupertino giant aims to expand its offerings in the premium and entry-level categories. The Apple Watch Ultra's branding might extend to additional upcoming devices, including the rumored foldable iPhone and touchscreen MacBook.

Sources have informed Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that rumored Apple products featuring functionality the company has never before attempted could use a new naming scheme to clearly position them in a higher price tier, above products such as the iPhone Pro and MacBook Pro. The plan would position"Ultra" as the polar opposite of Apple's new "Neo" brand, which might replace "SE."

The flagship Apple Watch devices and M-Series chips already carry the Ultra branding. Later this year, the company might extend it to a new iPhone, MacBook, and AirPods, with more to follow.

Apple's long-rumored foldable iPhone is expected to debut in late 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Its horizontally expanding screen and extra external screen will likely make the device the first iPhone to break the $2,000 barrier. If the company chooses to avoid the predictable but straightforward "iPhone Fold" name, "iPhone Ultra" might clearly place it in a separate category from the Pro models.

Furthermore, Apple could align its strategy with a rumored upcoming MacBook that is expected to feature an OLED touchscreen, a Dynamic Island, and a 2nm M6 SoC, likely making it more expensive than the recently announced M5 Max MacBook Pro. The product would come despite prior comments from former CEO Steve Jobs and current CEO Tim Cook that touchscreens are a poor fit for laptops. However, the notebook is not expected to replace the iPad with 2-in-1 functionality.

Meanwhile, an "AirPods Ultra" might position itself above the Pro model by including computer-vision cameras that deliver information to Siri for AI analysis, similar to Google Lens. Apple is also considering including the functionality in future Apple Watch devices. A foldable OLED iPad and an iMac with a flagship M-series chip could also join the lineup.

On the other end of the price spectrum, Apple is also pushing to expand its use of 3D-printed aluminum, which was crucial to the MacBook Neo's price tag. The company's new manufacturing process, which lowers costs and accelerates production, could eventually lead to cheaper (or more profitable) Apple Watch and iPhone models.

Image credit: Vista Wei