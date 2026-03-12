Does It Matter?: Samsung introduced its new 3D PC monitor a few months ago, offering a glasses-free gaming experience on select titles. The company is now adding a few new games to its "3D Hub" platform, with many more expected in the coming months. That said, very few people are actively seeking 3D content at this point.

Samsung's Odyssey 3D monitor offers enthusiasts a renewed way to enjoy 3D gaming experiences. At the GDC Festival of Gaming 2026, the Korean company announced a major expansion of the gaming content available for the Odyssey 3D ecosystem.

The Odyssey 3D (G9 G90XF) platform is adding two new titles: the action-adventure horror game Hell Is Us and Blooper Team's survival horror title Cronos: The New Dawn. Samsung said these releases are just the first wave of a broader expansion, which will ultimately include more than 120 games with full Odyssey 3D support by the end of 2026.

The 4K, 165Hz, G-Sync – ready monitor uses eye-tracking and view-mapping technology to adjust the 3D depth of each scene. By precisely tracking the viewer's position in real time, the display can deliver an "optimized" 3D effect without the need for specialized glasses, unlike traditional 3D setups.

Once hailed as the future of gaming and entertainment, 3D displays and goggles have now become as rare as people still spending real money on worthless NFTs. Samsung remains one of the few companies still committed to this technology. Executive Vice President Kevin Lee said the Odyssey 3D is ideal for gamers who want to feel truly "embedded" in the on-screen action.

Samsung is partnering with multiple studios to expand its 3D gaming ecosystem, which requires native 3D support in specific titles and the Samsung Odyssey 3D Hub app. The glass-free 3D experience is now available in over 60 games, including The First Berserker: Khazan, Stellar Blade, and Lies of P: Overture.

The company is also working to broaden support for HDR10+ technology, which delivers optimized HDR performance by analyzing each frame in a game. Samsung is collaborating with CD Projekt Red to integrate HDR10+ into Cyberpunk 2077, with additional HDR-optimized titles expected soon.

At GDC 2026, the South Korean giant will showcase its latest gaming display innovations. Attendees will be able to try the 27-inch Odyssey 3D monitor, the 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8, the 32-inch 6K Odyssey G8, and a 27-inch dual-mode gaming monitor boasting an astonishing 1,040 Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey G6.