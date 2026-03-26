What we know so far: Sony and Honda's partnership to build electric vehicles has been thrown into doubt after the companies halted development of their Afeela model, a move that reflects the growing challenges of transitioning away from gasoline engines. The two companies confirmed they will scrap their joint plan to produce the Afeela electric car, a sleek $90,000 model originally slated for a US debut later this year.

The cancellation marks the latest retreat in a broader industry pullback from electric vehicle programs, as automakers grapple with falling demand, shifting regulations, and rising costs. More than a dozen global carmakers have already delayed or abandoned their all-electric goals, reversing commitments made when government incentives and climate policies favored a faster transition.

Honda, already reeling from its decision earlier this month to abandon its "0" series of electric cars, has warned investors of $16 billion in losses tied to EV development over the next two years. The company also reported its first loss in more than seven decades. "The future of the models under development with Sony had not been resolved," President Toshihiro Mibe said during that announcement.

Mibe, who set a 2021 target for Honda to sell only electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2040, has seen that goal come under renewed scrutiny within the company.

The partnership between Sony and Honda was launched in 2022 as Sony Honda Mobility, with plans to combine Sony's expertise in sensors, software, and entertainment technology with Honda's manufacturing and engineering strengths. The Afeela prototype, which debuted to considerable fanfare at major trade shows, was positioned as a potential challenger to Tesla and China's fast-growing EV brands. Its cancellation leaves both partners without a jointly developed flagship EV on the horizon.

Although global EV demand has cooled, the US market remains critical. However, after Donald Trump rolled back vehicle emissions rules and ended federal tax credits for electric vehicle purchases, sales have declined sharply. This policy reversal removed a key pillar supporting automakers' EV investment plans, particularly for premium-segment models like the Afeela.

Honda's decision will also reshape its broader strategy, which now leans more heavily toward expanding hybrid offerings as the company prepares to unveil its updated roadmap in May. The shift reflects growing pragmatism across the sector. Even luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, have confirmed they will continue producing gasoline-powered cars beyond 2030.

The implications extend beyond a single project for Sony: the end of the Afeela venture disrupts its long-term push to embed entertainment and software ecosystems into vehicles – a potential new frontier for its technology and media divisions.

Globally, automakers are absorbing significant financial losses from the pullback. Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors have collectively written down more than $75 billion over the past year due to delayed or canceled electric vehicle programs and related investments. Against that backdrop, Sony and Honda's formal withdrawal from high-end EV production adds to the growing evidence that the electric future – once seen as inevitable – is undergoing a significant reset.