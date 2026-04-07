What just happened? Most Android users rely on Play Store reviews to decide which apps to install. But sifting through hundreds – or even thousands – of reviews has rarely been convenient. Google is addressing that with a new search function that lets users find specific information within app reviews, a small but meaningful improvement to the Play Store experience.

The feature is now rolling out as part of the latest Play Store update, version 50.7.24-31. Google recently confirmed the release through its official support documentation, following months of limited testing.

To access the new review search, users need to open an app's listing and tap its star rating to reach the full "All reviews" page. A magnifying glass icon now appears just below the AI-generated review summary. Selecting it brings the review section to the top of the screen, revealing a new search bar. From there, entering a phrase and confirming it with the keyboard's search button filters reviews containing matching text.

Though effective, the feature currently supports only exact keyword matches. Results do not appear as you type, and single-word searches typically return no results. Instead, users must enter short phrases or combine terms to find relevant reviews. The Play Store also offers suggested queries beneath the search field, highlighting common issues based on frequent user concerns.

This early version of review search stops short of true semantic understanding – users still need to know the exact wording of what they're seeking. That may change in future iterations if Google expands the system to handle contextual or natural-language queries, which could make the feature significantly more powerful for analyzing user sentiment or identifying specific issues.

For now, Google encourages users who don't yet see the functionality to manually update their Play Store app. This can be done by tapping the profile icon in the Play Store, scrolling to Settings > About, and selecting Update Play Store.

The addition complements Google's growing emphasis on leveraging AI and search capabilities across its ecosystem to surface relevant information more efficiently. While modest in scope, the Play Store's new review search tool represents another step toward making app discovery – and the decision-making process behind it – more data-driven and transparent.