In context: Arm-based laptops typically lag in the GPU department – after all, unlike x86, the platform isn't known for its gaming performance. But that may soon change. Nvidia has been working with MediaTek on an Arm-based SoC featuring a GPU that could rival the RTX 5070. The chip, reportedly called the N1, is impressive given that it integrates the CPU and GPU into a single package.

The long-rumored Nvidia N1 chip has been circulating in leaks and rumors for what feels like an eternity. But with a fresh leak, we may finally be getting our first proper look at it – and this time, it includes actual, high-quality images. From these, the product appears closer to a near-final retail design than an early prototype.

The leak originates from a listing on the Chinese resale platform Goofish, showing what appears to be a laptop motherboard with the N1 SoC mounted on the PCB. The entire package was listed for about $1,400 (9,999 RMB), though the listing has since been removed. At the time it was live, it described the board as an "Nvidia N1 AI Book engineering sample" intended for both laptops and tablet-style 2-in-1 devices.

Moving on to the board, the N1 is the largest component on it. It is surrounded by eight SK Hynix LPDDR5X memory chips, which together total a hefty 128GB of memory. These chips are clocked at 8,533 MT/s, placing them roughly between AMD's Strix Halo (8,000 MT/s) and Intel's Panther Lake, which can reach up to 9,600 MT/s.

Flanking the chip is a robust 8+6+2-phase VRM setup, suggesting the system would draw considerable power. With high power comes the need for effective cooling, and unsurprisingly, there is a large fan cutout as well.

As for connectivity, the board includes HDMI, USB Type-A, USB-C, a headphone jack, two M.2 slots for compact 2240 SSDs, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas.

The N1 itself shares its silicon with the GB10 Superchip found in the DGX Spark workstation, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. It reportedly features 20 Arm-based CPU cores split into two clusters designed by MediaTek. Alongside this is a Blackwell-architecture GPU packing up to 6,144 CUDA cores (notably, this is an integrated GPU), placing it roughly in RTX 5070 territory.

The chip is significant for Nvidia, as the company has not released a consumer CPU product since the Tegra X1, which powered the Shield TV in 2015. As for its release, all signs now point to a Computex 2026 reveal, scheduled for June 2-5. Dell and Lenovo are already among the OEM partners reportedly testing laptops with the N1, according to reports.