What just happened? Florida's top law enforcement officer has opened an investigation into OpenAI, saying the company's technology poses potential security and safety risks as it prepares for an initial public offering that could value the firm at as much as $1 trillion. Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the probe on Thursday, stating that Florida will issue subpoenas to the San Francisco-based AI developer.

In a video posted to X, he said his office is examining whether OpenAI's data and artificial intelligence systems "could fall into the hands of America's enemies, such as the Chinese Communist Party."

OpenAI's generative AI models, including ChatGPT, have seen rapid global adoption across industries as organizations integrate them into daily operations. Uthmeier's move is part of growing scrutiny from US officials over the national security implications of large-scale AI deployments and the handling of vast datasets used to train these systems.

The attorney general also raised public safety concerns tied to the company's flagship product, which he said now has more than 900 million weekly active users. In his remarks, he alleged that ChatGPT has been linked to criminal conduct, including child sexual abuse offenses and prompts that encourage suicide or self-harm.

Uthmeier added that authorities have indications that ChatGPT was likely used to assist the gunman in carrying out the recent mass shooting at Florida State University, where two people were killed.

– Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 9, 2026

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While characterizing artificial intelligence as a transformative force, Uthmeier emphasized the need for oversight. "AI is a monumental leap in technology," he said, adding that it should be developed to "supplement, support, and advance mankind, not lead to an existential crisis or our ultimate demise."

The Florida investigation adds to a growing patchwork of state-level scrutiny of OpenAI and other AI developers. In September 2025, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings sent a letter to the company expressing "deep concern over increased reports of how OpenAI's products interact with children."

The inquiry comes at a pivotal moment for OpenAI, whose rapid commercial expansion has drawn both regulatory attention and investor enthusiasm. Analysts have projected that its planned IPO could be among the largest in US tech history.

For regulators, however, the same tools driving innovation have amplified questions about accountability, data handling, and misuse – issues that state officials like Uthmeier say warrant closer examination before the technology's reach expands further.