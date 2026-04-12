The takeaway: The code that guided Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the lunar surface has been released in digital form for public access. Nearly six decades after the Apollo 11 mission, the original flight software is now freely available on GitHub.

The repository, posted by NASA's Chris Garry and designated as public domain, contains two distinct programs: Comanche055, used onboard Apollo's Command Module, and Luminary099, used in the Lunar Module.

Both programs were written for the Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC), a machine whose specifications now read like relics – 3,840 bytes of RAM and 69,120 bytes of storage, executing roughly 85,000 instructions per second. Those limits defined what had to be one of the most efficient pieces of software ever assembled.

Digitization of the code was made possible through collaboration between Virtual AGC, a preservation project devoted to Apollo computing, and the MIT Museum, which holds the original paper listings. Scanned and proofread line by line, the files are now accessible online – pages of assembly language that powered humanity's first successful journey to the Moon.

Inside Comanche055 are glimpses of how that software handled life-or-death situations with startling simplicity. One file, ALARM_AND_ABORT.agc, spells out the logic for tracking and responding to critical errors. Comments in the code describe its role: logging alarm conditions, activating the warning light when necessary, and deciding whether a fault requires aborting the mission.

Another frequently cited chunk illustrates the mathematical core of Apollo guidance – roughly 30 lines of assembly code calculating navigation trajectories, the computational essence of celestial mechanics distilled for the AGC's limited memory.

Engineers and enthusiasts today can do more than browse the code. Using the Virtual AGC toolset – available for Linux, macOS, Windows XP through 7, and even FreeBSD – the programs can be compiled and run in simulation, recreating how the onboard computers functioned half a century ago. The Virtual AGC repository contains instructions, context, and documentation for both the Command and Lunar Module systems, serving as a software museum for Apollo.

What makes the publication remarkable is how it connects the minimalist computing of 1969 with the far more complex lunar mission now underway. While Artemis II used laser communication to beam ultra-high-definition footage back to Earth and spacecraft systems many orders of magnitude more powerful, Apollo's code represents an opposite design philosophy – precision achieved through radical constraint.

The contrast illustrates how mission technology has evolved: from handwritten machine instructions that had to fit into a few kilobytes of memory to modern spacecraft where software spans millions of lines of code.

In terms of physical design, the AGC itself was about the size of a modern desktop gaming tower – roughly 24.25 by 12.43 by 5.97 inches – and weighed just over 70 pounds. Pilots interacted with it through a pair of DSKY controller units in the Command Module and one in the Lunar Module, each weighing about 18 pounds. It was, by necessity, a compact and rugged machine, built to survive vibration, radiation, and vacuum.

The release of this historic software is an invitation for engineers and coders to revisit the ingenuity that powered Apollo's guidance systems – a reminder that even with limitations that seem impossible today, the original team managed to build code that changed the course of human history.