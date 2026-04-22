The big picture: Portal 2, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, continues to receive mods, but its implementation of Valve's Source engine is showing its age. To address that, modders have spent the past several years building a new version of the game, with Valve's blessing, that enables enhanced graphics, larger maps, and more complex fan-made campaigns.

A new, community-enhanced version of Portal 2 is now available on Steam. The modding platform is free for Portal 2 owners, but the developers stress that it is still in beta, so users should expect bugs.

Portal 2: Community Edition upgrades Valve's well-regarded first-person puzzle game, originally released in 2011, to Strata Source, a licensed, heavily modified version of the Source engine forked from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The new technological foundation introduces native DirectX 11 support, physically based materials, volumetric lighting, a 64-bit executable, performance enhancements, and more.

Furthermore, modders can build larger maps containing more entities. New modding tools also introduce quality-of-life improvements that make building and browsing mods easier. For example, new scripting tools allow owners of the original Portal and Half-Life 2 to play and modify those campaigns within Portal 2: Community Edition.

Hundreds of mods are already available through the game's Steam Workshop page. Some introduce new puzzles, while others enhance the visuals and models from Valve's earlier games.

The Steam news page indicates that modders have been working on these improvements since at least 2021. Although a full release date has not yet been disclosed, users should expect frequent bug fixes and other updates throughout the open beta.

Although the system requirements for Portal 2: Community Edition remain extremely light by modern standards, users should note that they are higher than those of Portal 2's original version. Notably, storage requirements have ballooned from 8GB to 20GB, and might increase to 50GB depending on how many mods users install.

Any dual or quad-core CPU can run the new version, but memory requirements have increased from 2GB to 8GB, with 16GB recommended. Furthermore, the game now requires a DirectX 11 GPU with 2GB of VRAM, while 4GB is recommended and the original required only 128MB, so integrated graphics may experience performance issues.

However, modders have retained native Linux support. Users can report bugs through the team's GitHub repository.