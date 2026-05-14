What just happened? Nvidia is adding a new graphics card to the 007 First Light GeForce bundle. Joining the list of GPUs is the RTX 5060 Ti, which is good news for those who want a more mid-range desktop card. IO Interactive recently updated the PC specifications for the game, so we know which GPU you should buy if you want to play at 4K (it's not the 5060 Ti, obviously).

Nvidia's latest game bundle includes one of our most anticipated PC titles of 2026: 007 First Light, which tells an original origin story charting James Bond's early days.

Nvidia's bundle had covered the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 desktop cards, as well as laptop GPUs ranging from the RTX 5060 up to the RTX 5090.

Now, Team Green has added the RTX 5060 Ti to the list. This marks the first time the card has been included in an RTX 5000 bundle: the Borderlands 4, Doom: The Dark Ages, ARC Raiders, Resident Evil Requiem, and Pragmata bundles all included the RTX 5070 to 5090 GPUs.

IO Interactive has also updated the system specs for 007 First Light. The previously recommended 32GB of RAM has dropped to 16GB – you'll only need 32GB for the Ultra category.

Also, the 4K requirements have been released. Playing at this resolution on the High preset requires at least an Intel Core i5-13500/AMD Ryzen 5 7600 paired with at least an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX.

Moving the preset to Ultra while still at 4K pushes demands up to an i5-13600K/Ryzen 7 7700X and an RTX 5080. It's also noted that DLSS 4.5, which is thankfully not enabled in the other categories, can offer performance over 200 FPS at this level.

The specs also list support for multi-frame generation, path tracing, and DLSS ray reconstruction.

The Nvidia 007 First Light bundle is available now until June 10. Buyers have until July 8 to redeem their copy of the game on Steam.

007 First Light releases on May 27. You can preorder the game now to get a free deluxe edition upgrade, which comes with 24-hour early access, bonus items, a weapon skin, and four exclusive outfits.