What just happened? IO Interactive has removed Denuvo from 007 First Light, leaving the Steam version of the game without DRM just two months after launch. The change was spotted in the game's SteamDB history and marks a quick reversal from the launch version.

Denuvo was only added days before release, after pre-order sales had already begun. That timing caught some players off guard, since the company had not flagged the DRM earlier. It also reignited a familiar debate in PC gaming over whether anti-tamper software protects sales or just adds frustration for paying customers.

For PC users, the removal has a practical side. Denuvo has long been criticized for possible performance overhead, and it can also make benchmarking and hardware testing more complicated. Taking it out makes the Steam build easier to work with for users who swap components, rebuild systems, or run repeated performance tests.

It also simplifies how enthusiasts and reviewers approach the game on Steam, because a DRM-free build removes one more variable when comparing patches, performance shifts, or system behavior across different hardware setups. That is a small change on the surface, but it matters to anyone trying to measure the game cleanly.

The game's early reception has been solid despite the controversy – 89% of the reviews are positive, suggesting players are responding well overall. That gives IO Interactive some room to move past the DRM debate and focus attention on the game itself.

The change also lands against a tougher business backdrop for the studio. IO Interactive recently said it was laying off staff after its relationship with an external partner on Project Fantasy ended. Bloomberg reported that the partner was Xbox, which pulled out of the funding and publishing deal as it reassessed investments. The layoffs and the end of that deal could partly explain the DRM move, even though the studio has not said they are directly connected.

For now, 007 First Light on Steam is DRM-free, and that should make it more appealing to players who have objected to Denuvo from the start.