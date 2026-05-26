In context: Micron Technology is one of the "Big Three" companies in memory chip manufacturing alongside Samsung and SK Hynix. The US-based company is now making significant investments to expand its domestic manufacturing capabilities, starting with "advanced" DRAM products designed to serve the needs of several non-IT industries.

Micron is introducing its 1α (1-alpha) DRAM memory technology to the US, bringing "home" an advanced manufacturing process that should deliver significant improvements in industrial memory chips. The company recently announced the expansion of its Manassas, Virginia facility, where the node will be used to ramp up DDR4 wafer production.

Micron said 1-alpha DRAM is the most advanced memory technology ever manufactured in the US, although the company already uses the process elsewhere in the world. The node is built on a fourth-generation 10nm-class DRAM process, Micron explained and provides a 40% increase in memory density compared to the previous-generation 1z DRAM node.

While newer nodes such as 1β (1-beta) and 1γ (1-gamma) have already been introduced, 1-alpha is still well suited for certain memory products. Micron plans to sell the new chips to automotive manufacturers and defense and aerospace contractors, as well as industrial, networking, and medical device makers. Predictably, PC manufacturers are not included in Micron's target list and are not expected to benefit from the Manassas fab expansion.

The Virginia facility appears to be particularly important for the automotive industry. Micron highlights how the plant specializes in 300mm NAND, DRAM, and NOR products, with half of the cars on US roads using a chip produced in Virginia. Furthermore, the plant accounts for around 2% of global memory production.

The 1-alpha technology should provide long-term support for critical US industries, adding new manufacturing capabilities alongside other Micron facilities in Boise, Idaho, and Clay, New York. The company is expected to reach "qualified" 1-alpha DRAM production by the end of 2026, bringing its $2 billion investment to fruition and quadrupling DDR4 wafer capacity at the Manassas plant.

Micron is reportedly investing up to $200 billion to build a new competitive edge in US memory manufacturing. These funds include federal support such as the CHIPS and Science Act, which is why the company held a celebration in Virginia attended by both state and federal representatives.

Unlike Big Tech's more speculative plans for future AI data centers in the US, Micron's manufacturing expansion is expected to have a more tangible impact on local and national economies. The company expects to further expand its domestic chipmaking capabilities, creating a total of 90,000 jobs across Virginia, Idaho, and New York. Micron also plans to spend $325 million on workforce training, funding partnerships with community colleges and universities.