Recap: Classic console games are increasingly finding their way to PC through native recompilations, and Paper Mario is the latest to make the jump. A newly released build called Paper Mario ReCut brings the Nintendo 64 RPG to Windows as a native application – no traditional emulation involved.

Instead of simulating the original hardware, the project runs the game through an N64 recompilation toolchain that adapts the game's code for modern systems. The distinction is meaningful: emulation recreates the console environment wholesale, while recompilation converts the game's original code to run natively on current hardware. In practice, that can mean better performance and more direct technical control over how the game runs.

Rendering is handled by RT64, a graphics backend built to render N64-era visuals. Paper Mario's flat textures and simple 3D environments make it a natural fit for this approach. RT64 also lets users change graphical settings in real time through an in-game menu.

Tooling is as much a focus of this release as playability. Paper Mario ReCut includes live texture replacement, toggled via keyboard shortcut, letting users swap assets while the game is running.

The build also supports two texture capture modes: a one-time dump with progress tracking, and a continuous capture mode that collects textures as gameplay proceeds. A bundled utility, the Paper Atlas Tool, gives users a more structured environment for editing and managing those exported assets.

At this stage, Paper Mario ReCut is still considered an early build. It is functional and can be played from start to finish, but the surrounding systems are still being refined. Development is ongoing, and the toolchain is still being refined for Paper Mario.

Like other projects built on recompilation, this release does not include any original game data. Users need to provide their own US ROM to run it. That separation is central to how these projects work. By distributing code and tools rather than copyrighted assets, these projects are less exposed to the takedowns that often target fan releases.

Paper Mario ReCut joins a growing catalog of N64 titles that have received similar treatment. Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Crash Team Racing, and Duke Nukem: Zero Hour have all gotten native PC builds through comparable methods, with optimizations for higher frame rates, widescreen output, and improved input handling. Those enhancements are not the main focus here, but the same underlying technology makes them possible.

What the project illustrates is how repeatable this process is becoming. With a mature recompilation pipeline, a capable rendering layer in RT64, and integrated asset tooling, adapting an N64 game into a modern PC application is increasingly a matter of execution rather than invention. Paper Mario ReCut is another step in that direction.