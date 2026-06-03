What just happened? The full trailer for what looks like the goriest – or at least the most realistically gory – game ever has been released. Published by the company behind Atomic Heart, the first-person horror title ILL has some very gruesome scenes, which isn't too surprising given the horror film background of its developer. It also looks visually stunning, which might not be a good thing when you're punching a zombie baby's head open.

Teasers showing snippets of ILL have been on YouTube for a while now; the concept trailers first arrived online in 2021. The full trailer was finally unveiled at the Sony State of Play showcase yesterday.

The game is described as a realistic first-person action horror that takes you into a dark fort overtaken by a mysterious entity. It also boasts a visceral dismemberment system and realistic physics. The technical aspects of ILL and its Unreal Engine 5-powered visuals really are certainly impressive to see.

ILL was created by indie developer Team Clout. The studio features veterans of the film industry who have worked on horrors such as V/H/S/Beyond, Longlegs, the movie adaptation of Until Dawn, Azrael, and the excellent It: Welcome to Derry.

The body horror elements of ILL bring to mind The Callisto Protocol and Dead Space – a previous teaser showed a multi-limbed creature made of body parts that could have come straight from the space-based classic. The gameplay, meanwhile, appears closer to Resident Evil 7 and Village.

There are some suitably gruesome scenes in the trailer, including the aforementioned zombie-baby head-punching, eye-gouging, neck-stabbing, crushing by garage door, dismemberment, and a Thing-style decapitated head with tentacles/legs sprouting from the neck hole. There's also some kind of actual zombie giant.

Given its ultra-high levels of realism and gory violence, it's possible that ILL could be one of those games that receives as much attention for its controversial content as for its gameplay. Back in 2003, Rockstar Games' Manhunt was banned in several countries for what was considered at the time to be excessive levels of realistic violence – though there may be less outcry when those on the receiving end are zombies and monsters.

ILL is launching sometime in 2027. The Steam page is already up, so horror fans can wishlist it now.