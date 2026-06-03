What just happened? Cherry, the company behind the iconic MX mechanical switch, is adding another keyboard to its Cherry XTRFY gaming brand. The new K63W Pro is being called the world's first 8K ultra-wideband gaming keyboard, offering several advantages when gaming wirelessly, especially in homes with multiple devices.

The K63W Pro is another keyboard offering an 8,000Hz polling rate in both wired and wireless modes, meaning it reports to the computer up to eight times every millisecond for lower input latency. It's something we saw in this year's Cherry Xtrfy MX 8.2 Pro TMR – my current favorite keyboard and daily driver.

The headline feature of the new board is that it's the first to use ultra-wideband technology. This transmits data in short bursts across a much wider frequency spectrum, so it's less likely to suffer from interference than traditional 2.4GHz wireless.

Cherry says ultra-wideband enables more precise signal timing, reduced interference, and stable wireless communication, even in crowded wireless environments.

As for the design of the keyboard, it features a 70% layout, so while you get the complete function row and arrow keys, there's no row of keys on the right-hand side like you would find on a 75% keyboard, such as the ROG Azoth. Cherry says the reduced side bulk allows for more mouse space movement – the board is supposedly "esports optimized."

Other features include Cherry's MX Low Profile 2.0 switches in a gasket mount design for a typing experience described as controlled and cushioned, and a 6,000 mAh battery that delivers up to 1,100 hours of usage, which is presumably a real best-case scenario.

The K63W Pro appears to be aimed squarely at esports players, but Cherry is also putting plenty of emphasis on how it feels and sounds in everyday use. The company highlights softer keystrokes, deeper acoustics, and a more satisfying typing experience, all within a slim form factor.

The Cherry XTRFY K63W Pro arrives in the US this August for $169.99 and in the EU for €179.99 in July. It's not cheap, but then the Cherry XTRFY MX 8.2 Pro TMR launched with a $250 price tag.