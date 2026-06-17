A hot potato: The White House app could soon appear on every Department of Homeland Security work phone, whether employees want it or not. According to a new report, DHS personnel were told in a June 16 email that the app will "soon" be automatically installed on all government mobile devices managed by the department.

The notice described it as a convenient way to access official White House communications, including announcements, executive actions, speeches, livestreams, videos, and other updates.

The White House launched the app in March, framing it as a direct line to President Trump and his administration. It offers breaking news alerts, photos, policy updates, social media posts, and a media library. It also includes a feedback option with voice messages and a button that lets users "text President Trump." That last feature has made plenty of headlines. The messaging button reportedly opens a prefilled text saying "Greatest President Ever!" and signs users up for alerts if they send it.

This is the same publicly available app, not a separate internal communications tool built specifically for federal workers.

The DHS rollout follows a Government Executive report from May that said federal CIO Greg Barbaccia had asked agency technology leaders to help determine the mechanics of installing the app across all government-furnished mobile phones in the executive branch.

At the time, the Federal Aviation Administration had already told employees that its IT team would automatically install the app on all FAA-issued iPhones and iPads as required by the White House.

The White House has defended the effort, saying government devices typically include pre-installed apps that provide value to employees' day-to-day work. But current and former government technology officials have described the move as highly unusual, especially given the app's political tone and the fact that it is designed for the general public.

The security risk is not necessarily that this specific app is malicious, but that mandatory installs expand the attack surface on devices that may already have access to sensitive internal systems. Any app pushed across a large government fleet introduces another piece of software that must be vetted, updated, monitored, and trusted. If it collects analytics, communicates with third-party services, or contains an exploitable vulnerability, the scale of the deployment makes the potential impact much larger.

Security and privacy concerns have also followed the app since launch. Notus previously reported that it shared data such as IP addresses and time zones with third-party services, while early concerns about GPS tracking were later eased after the White House removed that functionality.

H/T: Politco