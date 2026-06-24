What just happened? The question of how much Grand Theft Auto VI would cost has finally been answered. The base game will be priced at $79.99, while an Ultimate Edition, which offers a slew of extras, will be available for $100.

Rockstar Games confirmed the prices ahead of preorders starting at midnight tonight. The studio also revealed that the game will be a "single-player experience" at launch, so it seems there won't be any new version of GTA Online when the next installment arrives on November 19.

There had been plenty of speculation that GTA VI would be the most expensive title of all time, priced at $100 or more for the base game. While $80 is a lot, Nintendo got there first with the Switch 2 launch title Mario Kart World.

However, the Ultimate Edition of GTA VI does cost $100. Rockstar appears to have gone all out in trying to convince people to opt for this edition, as it's packed with in-game extras including unique vehicles, his and hers revolvers, and more. There are also exclusive stores such as car mod shops, a hair salon, a clothing outlet, and a tattoo parlor.

Those who preorder either edition of the game will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack downloadable content (DLC). This includes a '55 Vapid Stanier, '80s-era outfits and hair, the ability to add tropical patterns to most guns, and a garage on Ocean Beach.

Although an $80 base game is obviously better than $100, it's a worrying sign for the industry. A game as high-profile as GTA VI making this price tag the standard will likely embolden others to do the same.

Last year, one analyst said he expected an $80 to $100 GTA VI would "re-establish packaged video game prices after decades of deflation despite rampant cost growth."

Microsoft received so much backlash when it decided to make $80 the standard price for first-party Xbox games in 2025 that it soon reversed its decision, dropping The Outer Worlds 2 by $10.

The "physical" version of GTA VI will be released early on November 12 for preloading, though that name is a bit of a misnomer as it contains only "a download code inside the box" rather than a disc – something that's becoming increasingly common. There's still no word on a PC version, either.