Why it matters: Chinese-made solid-state drives are starting to show up in everyday business laptops, and Lenovo is one of the first big PC makers to put one of them in a widely sold model. The company's ThinkBook 14 G9 IPL now ships in at least one configuration with an SSD from Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), a major Chinese NAND flash supplier.

Notebookcheck says this is the first YMTC laptop SSD it has tested and reports that the ThinkBook uses a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 drive, according to its teardown and performance testing. The ThinkBook 14 G9 IPL is a 14-inch office notebook built around Intel Core Ultra 200-series processors. It targets office and productivity use rather than gaming, so its storage setup usually doesn't draw much attention.

What stands out here is the source of the NAND. YMTC is one of China's main NAND flash suppliers, and its SSD turning up in a Lenovo business notebook shows that Chinese-made storage is starting to appear alongside Samsung, Kioxia, and Western Digital drives in mainstream systems.

On paper, the YMTC drive looks like a modern PCIe 4.0 client SSD. In testing, though, Notebookcheck found that it runs slower than most SSDs it has measured in office laptops.

It reports sequential read speeds of up to 3,950 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,514 MB/s. It also notes that the SSD throttles under load and that 4K performance is below average. Even so, the review says the drive is still fast enough for everyday office use.

The tested ThinkBook 14 G9 IPL unit uses a 512GB SSD in the smaller M.2 2242 form factor. A compact PCIe 4.0 boot drive fits the ThinkBook's office role and helps Lenovo balance performance, capacity, and cost amid tighter SSD supply.

The YMTC SSD arrives in Lenovo's office laptop as the broader memory and storage market deals with strong demand from AI data centers. Supply of NAND, DRAM, and HDDs has tightened, driving up component prices and making laptops more expensive.

Against that backdrop, Lenovo's use of a YMTC SSD appears to be part of a wider shift. As demand for AI reshapes the memory market, PC makers are looking beyond the traditional trio of flash suppliers to keep parts flowing and manage pricing.

The ThinkBook 14 G9 IPL is not a performance showcase for YMTC – the benchmarks are solid but unspectacular – but it is an early example of Chinese NAND turning up in a regular office notebook bought by ordinary users, not just in headlines about data centers and supply chains.