Orbiting Pets: New York-based Fi specializes in wearable devices for dogs and other pets, with a particular focus on tracking and health insights. The company's new wearable aims to go beyond traditional tracking, offering peace of mind to owners who are used to bringing their pets to remote locations.

According to Fi, its newly launched Fi Ultra is the first dog tracking solution to offer satellite-based coverage. Fi partnered with T-Satellite to provide Starlink connectivity, which should help keep pets safe even when cellular connectivity is unavailable.

The Fi Ultra tracking solution was developed for dogs that are prone to wandering away from their owners, as well as owners who live in or explore remote locations with limited mobile connectivity. The GPS tracking system can seamlessly switch between LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and satellite connectivity for data transmission, with no manual action required from the pet owner.

The device includes a dual-band high-accuracy GPS tracker, allowing it to broadcast precise location data across the US. Furthermore, Fi is working to expand Fi Ultra's coverage to other regions around the world. Starlink's network of low-Earth orbit satellites will likely play a major role in this planned global expansion.

Fi said LEO connectivity solves the "fundamental" problem of tracking pets in areas where cellular networks cannot provide a reliable data connection. However, the Fi Ultra's advanced features come at the expense of battery life. Unlike the Fi Series 3+ devices, which can last for weeks or even months on a single charge, the Fi Ultra can broadcast a pet's location for only a few days.

Beyond T-Satellite with Starlink connectivity, the Fi Ultra also includes several additional features. The tracker offers a proprietary training system called Fi Callback, which uses sound and vibration cues to command a dog to return to its owner. No static shocks or other questionable training methods are involved.

The Fi Ultra is already available for purchase through the company's official website. A new membership costs $200, plus a $190 annual fee. Existing Fi members can upgrade for a flat $300 fee, according to the company. The tracking device is compatible with most pet sizes and collars, while existing Series 3 and Series 3+ collars can accommodate the new GPS tracker without requiring additional hardware.