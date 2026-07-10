Rumor mill: Nvidia is reportedly working on a more affordable variant of the RTX 5090 graphics card for gamers seeking flagship-level performance without paying the premium commanded by the standard model. Tentatively named the GeForce RTX 5090 SE, the new card is expected to slot between the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, effectively replacing the cancelled RTX 5080 Ti.

Based on Nvidia's Blackwell graphics architecture, the RTX 5090 SE will reportedly use a cut-down version of the GB202 die, the same silicon found in the standard RTX 5090. It is rumored to feature 14,080 CUDA cores, roughly 33 percent fewer than the 21,760 CUDA cores in the flagship model. The card is also tipped to include 32GB of GDDR7 memory connected via a 384-bit memory bus.

Other rumored specifications include 110 streaming multiprocessors, 110 RT cores, 440 Tensor cores, and 440 TMUs. The total graphics power is expected to be around 500W, approximately 12 percent lower than the RTX 5090's 575W rating. There is no word yet on the ROP count, although online speculation suggests it could come in at around 144.

The report adds that the RTX 5090 SE will carry an MSRP of around $1,500, roughly 25 percent lower than the original RTX 5090's $1,999 price tag. While the lower price sounds enticing, whether gamers will actually be able to buy the card at MSRP remains to be seen. Due to high demand and limited supply, the RTX 5090 rarely sells for less than $3,000, with prices occasionally exceeding $4,000.

Even the RTX 5080, which carries an official MSRP of $999, often sells for between $1,200 and $1,600 depending on the model, largely because of VRAM supply constraints. Nvidia has also shifted its focus toward the more lucrative AI accelerator market in recent years, leading to persistent shortages of consumer GPUs and further frustrating gamers.

Meanwhile, Team Green is also rumored to be working on the RTX 5080 Super, another upper-mid-range graphics card positioned above the RTX 5080 but below the RTX 5090. It will reportedly feature 24GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, the same 10,752 CUDA cores as the standard RTX 5080, and a 415W TDP. The card is expected to be unveiled at CES 2027 in January.