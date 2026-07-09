GPU Cards: Today's GPU and PC component market is in utter chaos, but Nvidia is always looking for new ways to celebrate its products and their history. The GPU manufacturer is now introducing a trading card "game" – a free collection designed to highlight iconic moments in GeForce history.

While people are expecting brand-new GPUs carrying the "Super" moniker, Nvidia is giving away free trading cards instead. One of the largest corporations at the forefront of the AI revolution is celebrating the GeForce brand's long history, despite many analysts predicting a future where there may no longer be new Nvidia-made gaming GPUs to discuss.

Nvidia said its GeForce trading cards will include multiple series, starting with the newly introduced Series 1. The "free" collection will feature 14 possible designs, each depicting a seminal moment in the history of PC gaming and the evolution of GeForce technology. Series 1 will include iconic GPUs, memorable tech demos, and even classic gaming experiences, making it appealing to both gaming fans and long-time GeForce enthusiasts like this writer.

The Series 1 collection focuses on historically significant GeForce milestones, beginning with the NV1 chip. Nvidia's first foray into the multimedia chip market incorporated several "foreign" technologies, including audio, DRM, and game port support, but ultimately became a commercial failure. Furthermore, the NV1 chip remains poorly documented and extremely difficult to emulate, according to 86Box developers.

The Series 1 collection also includes cards for the GeForce 256, the world's first "GPU" with complex transform, lighting, and rendering techniques integrated into a single graphics chip. Other notable cards featured in Series 1 include the GeForce 3, the first GPU with programmable shaders; the GeForce 7800 GTX; and the legendary GeForce 10 Series. Additional card designs highlight iconic GeForce demos, games carrying the "The Way It's Meant To Be Played" branding, and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.

Nvidia said the GeForce trading cards will be available for free, although users will need to watch for "exclusive" giveaway events on social media. The Nvidia "official" subreddit is currently giving away 10 Series 1 packs.

Furthermore, Nvidia plans to distribute free Series 1 packs during select live events. The company lists Bilibili World, QuakeCon, and Gamescom as in-person events where attendees may receive exclusive GeForce trading cards. Interested users should look for GeForce Evangelist Jacob Freeman at these events or simply follow Nvidia's social channels to join the celebration of GeForce history.

After all, "every PC gamer has an origin story," Nvidia said.