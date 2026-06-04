Something to look forward to: Even after the franchise's recent return from an 11-year hiatus and the arrival of Madden on PC, EA's college football series has never appeared on the platform in its 33-year history. That is set to change with EA Sports College Football 27, which will receive a full reveal on Thursday evening.

Sources have told Insider Gaming that EA will confirm PC support for EA Sports College Football when it formally unveils the game on Thursday evening. However, a recent press release from the company appears to have already revealed details that all but confirm the existence of a PC version.

EA announced a 10-hour early access trial for EA Play subscribers beginning July 2, along with a "Pro" edition that EA Play Pro subscribers can access starting July 6. Because EA Play Pro is available exclusively through EA's PC game launcher, the announcement strongly suggests that a PC version is in the works. Additionally, the URL for the early access trial's terms-of-service page contains the word "PC," providing another clue that the game is headed to the platform.

As of this writing, details about EA Sports College Football 27 remain scarce. However, the company recently revealed this year's cover athletes. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy will appear on the standard edition cover. They will be joined on the deluxe edition cover by Texas linebacker Colin Simmons, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, national championship-winning coach Curt Cignetti, and several team mascots.

A full reveal with more details is scheduled for 8 PM ET on Thursday, June 4.

EA Sports College Football, previously known as NCAA Football, has remained exclusive to consoles since its debut in the early 1990s. By contrast, Madden was available on PC until Madden NFL 08. Following the release of NCAA Football 14, EA's college football series entered a hiatus that lasted more than a decade amid disputes over player licensing and compensation.

Madden returned to PC with Madden NFL 19, ending an 11-year absence from the platform. A few years later, EA revived its college football series under the new title EA Sports College Football 25 for PlayStation and Xbox after reaching a new agreement with the Collegiate Licensing Company.

Insider Gaming understands that concerns over modding prevented EA from releasing PC versions of the previous two entries. The publisher has likely spent that time ensuring it is not legally liable for any modifications players may introduce through mods. Additionally, the PC version is expected to support cross-play with consoles.

EA Sports College Football 27 will be available to all players on July 9 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and, presumably, PC via Steam, the EA App, and the Microsoft Store. It remains unclear whether this year's edition will also launch on Nintendo Switch 2, as Madden is expected to do.