AI Fail: Not long ago, AI companies such as OpenAI had nearly sworn they would never show advertising on their chatbot services. Even CEO Sam Altman described ads as a last-resort business model and said pairing them with AI felt uniquely unsettling. Now, everyone is doing the exact opposite. But according to recent research, industry players are unlikely to earn as much as they ambitioned from chatbot advertising.

A new market analysis from consulting firm Emarketer casts serious doubt on OpenAI's advertising revenue targets. The company began testing ads in ChatGPT in February, adding another revenue stream as it looks for ways to offset the enormous cost of operating its AI services. Emarketer's forecast suggests that OpenAI's internal projections far exceed what the broader US chatbot advertising market is likely to support.

OpenAI said it expects to generate $2.5 billion in advertising revenue by the end of this year, while setting its sights on a massive $100 billion revenue target by 2030. Emarketer's study suggests that OpenAI's advertising revenue could fall 90% short of its 2030 target, and that's just the first piece of bad news in a long series of setbacks for AI companies looking to generate meaningful revenue from advertising.

Emarketer estimates that standalone chatbot services from OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and others will collectively generate less than $1 billion in US advertising revenue this year. OpenAI, by comparison, expects to generate $2.5 billion on its own. By 2030, Emarketer sees the market reaching just $5.4 billion.

That forecast does not cover all advertising associated with AI. It excludes much of the spending on conventional ads placed alongside "AI search" content, such as Google's AI Overviews. Emarketer expects the broader US AI advertising market to reach $68.25 billion by 2030, but says most of that spending will remain outside standalone chatbot conversations.

Analysts concede that OpenAI's advertising revenue goals are not impossible, just highly unlikely unless massive changes in customer behavior turn the traditional advertising market upside down.

First, OpenAI could indeed see its advertising revenue skyrocket if advertisers completely abandon search engines such as Google, social media, and other traditional channels in favor of a fully chatbot-based advertising experience.

Then, the ChatGPT maker would need to overcome the competition in this new ad-driven business to reach its expected $100 billion revenue target within five years. In theory, OpenAI expects advertising to account for a third of its projected future revenue.

Will math and financial speculation finally overcome market realities, turning the chatbot business into a money-printing machine, just as AI companies have promised for years? AI evangelists such as SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son are still willing to make enormous bets on that future. OpenAI, meanwhile, is reportedly planning roughly $600 billion in compute spending through 2030, underscoring just how much revenue it will need before the economics begin to work.