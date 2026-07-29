Retro-Suckers: Back in the 1990s, Neo Geo was one of the most popular arcade platforms thanks to its unmatched computing power and graphics prowess. SNK tried to bring the system into the home with the Neo Geo AES console, which used its own cartridges that were physically incompatible with arcade MVS cartridges. The attempt ultimately failed, but the Neo Geo AES is now making a comeback among gamers seeking an "authentic" hardware experience without relying on emulation.

Plaion and SNK announced the revival of the Neo Geo AES platform earlier this year. The "premium" retro-gaming console is now available for pre-order, with multiple variants, accessories, and even an "extra-luxury" edition packed with controllers, cables, and game cartridges.

The Neo Geo AES+ is part of Plaion's "Replai" offering, which sells several modern iterations of classic platforms such as the Intellivision, Atari 2600, and the Amiga. Plaion describes the Neo Geo AES+ as a faithful reimplementation of the original Japanese machine, using legacy ASIC-based solutions that don't require any kind of emulation.

Custom ASIC chips replicate the original machine's software and hardware functionality, which allegedly includes full compatibility with original AES cartridges.

Arcade authenticity aside, the Neo Geo AES+ also includes a few modern niceties to ease the pain of using classic consoles with modern setups. The machine provides a low-latency HDMI output, overclocking, and high-score storage on a separate memory card. I can safely say that overclocking is a rather crucial upgrade, as Metal Slug and other Neo Geo games are infamous for turning into annoying slideshows when too many sprites are shown on screen.

Neo Geo AES+ is coming out on November 12, 2026, with plenty of different pre-order options. The original edition costs €200 and includes a console, an arcade stick, and an HDMI cable. There is also an all-white Anniversary Edition, which costs €300 and comes with an additional wireless arcade stick, a white Metal Slug cartridge, a memory card, and more.

Sitting at the other end of the spectrum, the Neo Geo AES+ Ultimate Edition packs several additional controllers, 10 fan-favorite Neo Geo games, and plenty of dongles and cables. This particular version has a €900 price tag, which is still not enough to impress retro enthusiasts who remember how much the original console cost back in the 90s.

The Neo Geo platform played an important role in video game history, blowing away the hardware competition and giving rise to long-running series such as Metal Slug, The King of Fighters, and more. Neo Geo emulation has long been a "solved" problem on PCs and mobile devices, thanks to MAME and other actively developed projects.

The Neo Geo AES+ is the latest in a long list of modern devices designed to replicate both the games and hardware features of the original console. It might very well be the most effective one yet, although I don't plan on spending €80 on one of the individual AES cartridges that Plaion is going to launch alongside the console.