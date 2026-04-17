Retro FTW: SNK is revisiting one of its most technically ambitious platforms with a modernized version of the NeoGeo AES, a system that once stood apart for delivering near-arcade fidelity in the home. The updated hardware, released with publisher Plaion, focuses on practical upgrades to the original design.

Set to launch on November 12, the NeoGeo AES+ will be available in Standard and 35th Anniversary editions priced at $249.99 / £179.99 / €199.99, with an Ultimate Edition bundle already listed through Plaion's storefront. The exterior closely mirrors the 1990 model, but the internal changes are aimed at aligning the system with modern display standards and everyday usability.

The most significant update is the inclusion of low-latency HDMI output with 1080p video. For a system designed to replicate arcade visuals, this removes a key barrier to using the system on current displays as legacy inputs continue to disappear.

The console also brings BIOS and DIP switch controls directly into an on-device interface, letting users adjust language, toggle overclocking, and modify display modes without external tools or workarounds.

That level of access stands out because DIP switches were traditionally intended for developers or arcade operators, not end users. Exposing them through a simple interface makes it easier to preserve the original experience while giving players more control, without the friction of older hardware quirks.

Performance and efficiency have also been revisited. The updated system is designed for lower power consumption and adds persistent high-score storage across sessions. It is a modest change compared to the display upgrades, but it moves beyond the limitations of older cartridge-based memory systems.

Crucially, the AES+ maintains full compatibility with original NeoGeo AES cartridges.

Crucially, the AES+ maintains full compatibility with original NeoGeo AES cartridges. Existing collectors can use their original games without emulation or conversion. Given the unique design of NeoGeo cartridges, which were effectively arcade boards housed in consumer shells, this compatibility preserves the platform's defining trait: direct access to arcade-grade software.

Plaion and SNK are also releasing updated versions of the original peripherals. The NeoGeo AES+ Arcade Stick keeps the classic form factor while adding both wired and wireless connectivity. A revised memory card removes the need for a cell battery, addressing a common failure point, and the AES+ gamepad closely follows the original design with only minimal adjustments.

The relaunch naturally invites comparisons to the original AES, which debuted in 1990 as a premium system built around uncompromising hardware. Priced at $649 at launch, with cartridges often around $200, it occupied a space well outside the mainstream.

Fewer than a million units were sold, but the system developed a reputation for technical excellence and faithful arcade ports that few competitors could match at the time.

The AES+ does not attempt to recreate that exclusivity. Instead, it reframes the platform for a different kind of audience – one that values hardware accuracy but expects modern connectivity and reliability.