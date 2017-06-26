HMD Global, the Finnish firm that purchased what was left of Nokia’s mobile phone business from Microsoft last year, is bringing its wares to the US. The company on Monday announced that it’ll make its US debut next month with the launch of the Nokia 6, a mid-range Android smartphone with respectable specifications.

The Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 resolution, 403 PPI) IPS LCD screen coated in Corning Gorilla Glass that’s driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor (eight ARM Cortex A53 cores) mated with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot).

The phone’s primary camera is a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens and a dual-tone flash; the front-facing camera is a bit less impressive at just 8-megapixels.

HMD Global said the phone is crafted from a single block of 6,000-series aluminum that takes 55 minutes to machine. Once cut, the chassis is subjected to two anodizing processes that take more than 12 hours to complete and no less than five polishes. Needless to say, that’s a lot of attention to detail for a mid-range handset.

The Nokia 6 will be available in black or silver starting next month priced at just $229 via Amazon and will be followed by blue and copper-colored models later this summer.