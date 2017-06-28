Microsoft is going for whatever gaming-related budget is left in your bank account after Valve’s still ongoing Steam Summer Sale. Today the company announced that its own Ultimate Game Sale is going live on June 30, featuring a collection of deals on more than 300 Xbox and Windows 10 games, as well as gaming hardware and accessories.

“This year, Ultimate Game Sale is four days longer than previous years, running from June 30 to July 10,” Microsoft’s Mike Nelson said in an announcement. “With savings up to 65% on Xbox games, and Xbox Live Gold members saving up to an additional 10% on the deals, now’s the best time to pick up the games you’ve always wanted to play.”

The complete list of games is still under wraps but some confirmed Xbox titles include Injustice 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Prey, Rocket League, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Over on the PC side of things you’ll find deals on games such as Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Resident Evil 7, Fallout Shelter, and Dead Rising 4. Discounts for Xbox game drives, headsets, and gaming mice and keyboards are also expected to be on offer.

In addition to the Ultimate Game Sale, Microsoft is also holding the Ultimate Game Face Sweepstakes, in which you are asked to share a picture of your best “game face” and share it on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #UltimateGameFace and #PCSweepstakes2017 or #XboxSweepstakes2017 depending on what prize you want.

The Ultimate PC Gaming Prize Pack includes a range of Alienware hardware including the Aurora R6 Gaming Desktop, a 25-inch gaming monitor, Pro Gaming keyboard and Elite gaming mouse.

The Ultimate Xbox Gaming Prize Pack includes a Samsung 55" Class Q7F QLED 4K TV, Custom designed Xbox One S and Xbox Elite Controller, and a 4TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox.

Both packs also include a $1,000 Xbox or Windows Store gift card, a HyperX Cloud II Headset, YETI Hopper Two 20 Cooler, and an Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack.