Python is commonly regarded as one of the most user-friendly general purpose programming languages out there, which is why many coders learn it first when starting their careers. With the Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0, you can add this language to your programming skill set with more than 37 hours of training.

Ideal for beginners, this bootcamp will walk you through the essentials, like Python's syntax and loops and operators. Once you're comfortable with the basics, you'll refine your skills with several hands-on projects. Among the available projects you can dive into Python image processing by creating your own Instagram-like filters, or work with the Raspberry Pi to build a smart security camera.

With additional courses in machine learning and data visualization, this collection comes loaded with material for you to build and refine your coding skills, and it's on sale for a limited time. Get the Python Programming Bootcamp 2.0 for only $39--that's more than 90 percent off its retail price.