As more automakers embrace environmentally friendly cars, Volvo has announced it is going one step further. From 2019, every one of its new cars will be either fully electrical or a hybrid, bringing a “historic end” to its manufacturing of vehicles that possess only internal combustion engines.

"This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car. Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1m electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it.” said CEOHåkan Samuelsson.

The Swedish carmaker, which is owned by Chinese multinational automotive giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, said the policy reflects the wishes of its customers. It still hasn’t built a completely electric vehicle but does sell five plug-in hybrids.

Volvo plans to launch five new, fully electric cars from 2019 to 2021. Three will be Volvo models, while two will come from Polestar, the company’s performance car arm.

"These five cars will be supplemented by a range of petrol and diesel plug in hybrid and mild hybrid 48-volt options on all models," Volvo said. "This means that there will in future be no Volvo cars without an electric motor."

The world’s population of electric cars passed the 2 million mark last year, with sales up 60 percent compared to 2015.

More European nations are looking to increase the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. The Netherlands is aiming to become the first country to ban the sale of all gas-powered cars, while Norway has been considering a proposal where “all new private cars, buses and light commercial vehicles” to be zero-emission from 2025.