Today we're glad to announce our latest section: TechSpot Trivia.

For the past few months we've been polishing the idea of a tech trivia game that combined computing history, curious tech facts, web culture, and enthusiast-level PC knowledge.

TechSpot Trivia is now open with 50 questions and we plan to post one new question every week day for the next few weeks, so you can have a go at it. Each trivia is composed of a question, 4-6 multiple choice answers, and a brief explanation of the correct answer for full context and learning purposes, which is shown upon selecting your answer.

Now, let us point out the obvious. We have not built in any significant anti-cheat measure. This is by design, since you can just as well go to the source code and get the answer (or Google it!). By making it so easy to cheat, we are expecting the opposite response: have people just taking a guess, have fun, and learn a thing or two in the process.

You may also notice there is some color coding used as part of the section's design. Besides the eye candy, this is intended to give you a signal of the difficulty of the question. Based on the number of correct and incorrect answers, our system will recalculate every night and place an equal amount of questions on every color bucket from easiest (green) to more difficult (purple).

So you think you know about tech? Give it a whirl and see how it goes. Then come back and let us know your thoughts on how we can further improve the new section.

For suggestions on future trivia questions, email us.