EA announced on Monday that the open beta for Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be held in October. It’ll feature two multiplayer modes and those that pre-order will be able to get in on the action a couple of days early.

EA Community Manager Jared Petty outlined everything they’re willing to share in a recent post on the PlayStation Blog.

The Galactic Assault on Naboo is a 40-player melee battle that’ll take place on the streets of Theed. Gamers will be able to choose from four distinct trooper classes as outlined below:

Assault troopers are classic flankers, pushing the line forward and advancing the front.

Heavy troopers use their high-powered weapons and personal body shields to take ground and hold it.

Officers power up their teammates with buffs and deploy remote weapons to support their allies.

Specialists lay traps and snipe from a distance.

Petty teases that gamers will also be able to control beloved Star Wars heroes, pilot prequel-era vehicles and more.

The other multiplayer mode, called Starfighter Assault, is far more secretive. Petty said players will be able to take part in an epic Starfighter assault set during the original trilogy era and pilot an assortment of Star Wars’ greatest ships in an objective-based, multi-stage battle. More details on this mode will be shared at Gamescom in August, we’re told.

The open beta launches on October 6 and runs through October 9 although those that pre-order the game will be able to join the action a couple of days early on October 4.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is scheduled for release on November 17, 2017.